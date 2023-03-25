Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife diagnosed with cancer, pens letter to jailed husband

Dr Navjot Kaur, the wife of former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, penned a letter to her jailed husband after being diagnosed with stage 2 cancer.

Indian politician and former member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Dr Navjot Kaur has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer, she revealed earlier this week, in a series of tweets addressing her jailed husband, Singh.

“He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad,” the tweet red further.

2/2 Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again.Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan:PERFECT — DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) March 22, 2023

“Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG,” Kaur noted in the following tweet.

“Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan: PERFECT.”

In response to her post, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, current president of Congress Punjab tweeted, “I’m sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery.”

It is pertinent to mention here that cricketer-turned-politician and renowned TV personality, Navjot Singh Sidhu is currently lodged in Patiala central prison to serve a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case.

