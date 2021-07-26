Video message: Akbar Bugti’s ‘daughter-in-law’ says facing death threats

LAHORE: Wishah Abubakr, who claims to be the daughter-in-law of the Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Bugti, has released a video message from an undisclosed location in which she complained about facing death threats from Shahzwar Bugti.

In the video message, the woman claimed for facing threats to her life from Nawab Akbar Bugti’s youngest son Shahzwar Bugti and sought help from the concerned authorities to arrest him.

The woman alleged that she was a victim of domestic violence and blackmailing from Shahzwar Bugti who used to inhumanly beat him and filming her obscene pictures after forcedly giving her drugs.

Wishah Abubakr added that Shahzwar hired a target killer after he knew about her plans to leave her. The woman claimed that she kept trying to save her life by hiding herself. The woman also expressed serious concerns about the life of her two-year-old daughter.

She further alleged that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was no arresting Shahzwar Bugti despite the registration of a case against sharing her pictures on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA cybercrime wing had registered a case against Shahzwar Bugti last month under the sections of 295 C besides constituting teams for his arrest.