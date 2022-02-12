Nawabshah clash: Police arrest 16 ‘heavily armed men’

NAWABSHAH: Police officials have arrested 16 heavily armed men who were involved in firing in Nawabshah following a clash between two rival groups over a land dispute, ARY News reported on Saturday.

At least persons including sub-inspector (SI) Abdul Hameed Khoso were killed and eight sustained injuries in a fierce armed clash between two rival groups in Nawabshah over a piece of land.

Senior Superintendent Police Ameer Saud Magsi told the media that 16 armed suspects have been arrested besides the recovery of a large cache of weapons from their possession.

ARY News also acquired footage of the deadly clash in Nawabshah which showed armed men attacking each other.

A group of people were seen telling the rivals that they were the real owners of the land and crops. The same group told the invaders that they were unarmed and they would prefer to get killed instead of vacating their own land. They alleged that they were being killed under the supervision of the police.

Moreover, the funeral prayer of SI Abdul Hameed Khoso was offered in Police Lines in Nawabshah today which was also attended by SSP Nawabshah and other senior officers.

According to the police, people of two rival tribes – Zardari and Bhund – opened fire at each other. On getting information, a police team reached the scene.

SI Mirzapur Abdul Hameed Khoso was killed during an intense exchange of fire between the two groups, the police said, fearing more fatalities as firing is ongoing.

Comments