Nawabshah: Police to inquire into death of youth in police custody

NAWABSHAH: The relatives of a youth died in police custody have staged protest against the B-Section police Nawabshah as the DIG police has constituted a committee to inquire into the incident.

The protesting relatives of the deceased alleged that Arshad Bhatti was detained by police and he was killed as police subjected him to torture at Nawabshah’s B-Section police lockup.

SSP Sameer Noor Channa has claimed that the youth has allegedly committed suicide, hanging himself by rope in washroom. “He was arrested from Gujrah Wah last night in a theft case,” SSP said.

“His dead body was transferred to the People’s Medical University under the supervision of a magistrate,” police official said.

He said that DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Basheer Memon has constituted an inquiry committee over the death in police custody. “The committee headed by SSP Naushahro Feroz will inquire into the incident,” SSP Sameer Noor added.