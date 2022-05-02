Nawabshah: Seven of a family die as car falls into canal

NAWABSHAH: In a horrific accident, at least seven members of a family were killed when a car they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Qazi Ahmed town of Nawabshah district, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on the Qazi Ahmad National Highway when the speeding car heading from Hyderabad to Moro fell into the canal, killing seven people of the same family.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead to Civil Hospital Qazi Ahmed. The deceased include three women and three children.

In a similar incident reported this year in March, seven members of a family had died when a car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Khanpur tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district.

As many as nine members of the same family had been travelling from Khanpur to Rahim Yar Khan when their vehicle plunged into the Abbasia canal near Kot Samaba 86-pul.

The deceased included Nasreen Bibi (50), Rabia Bibi (30), Faizan (20), Mubashir (7) Atif (9), Rafique and Mushtaq.

Comments