Nawabshah: Young man killed in alleged police torture

NAWABSHAH: The family members of a young man, who was allegedly killed in police torture, have staged a protest and blocked Mehran Highway of Nawabshah, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a young man – identified as Aijaz Jatoi – was allegedly killed in police torture near Lockhat Road in Nawabshah.

Later the family members blocked Mehran Highway by putting the body of the victim, protesting against the police authorities. Meanwhile, flow of traffic on Mehran Highway was suspended due to the protest.

The protestors have demanded an investigation into the matter while accusing the police officials of murder.

However, Station House Officer (SHO) Qazi Ahmed has denied the allegations levelled by the family members and said Aijaz Jatoi died in a road accident.

Earlier in June 2021, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro suspended six policemen, including the Station House Officer (SHO) over alleged torture of a young man.

According to details, the incident took place in Sehwan Sharif, a taluka of Sindh’s district of Dadu, where a motorcycle was stolen from Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences.

Later, the police arrested a youth named Rashid Lashari on the charge of theft and later he found dead.

The police, in a statement, said the youth was shifted to Bhan Saeedabad Health Center after his health deteriorated in the lock-up, but he could not survive and breathed his last during treatment.

