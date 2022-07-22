Viral: Nawal Saeed exudes boss-lady vibes in new pictures 

Pakistan Showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed shared a series of pictures on social media which have gone viral.

The ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, and shared a series of picture galleries on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms. “How do I explain this feeling?” read the caption with one of the posts on the platform.

The shared pictures see Saeed in a black blazer and nude tank top, paired with a stones-studded neckpiece. Her boss-lady look was completed with monotoned face makeup and beachy waves.

The viral snaps shared by Nawal Saeed on Instagram garnered an immense response from her huge fanbase and showbiz celebs alike, as many of them took to the comment section and dropped lovely compliments for the actor.

Here’s how netizens reacted to stunning pictures:

“@inawalsaeed lady Boss”

“Gorgeous”

“Yess 💗 boss princess ❤️”

“Pretty”

Nawal Saeed who boasts close to a million followers on her official Instagram handle is quite frequent with her postings on the social site. She often shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations.

The talented actor is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ with Shehroz Sabzwari. They play the roles of Minhal and Haider in the unconventional drama whose story dives into the lives of two lovebirds.

The supporting cast of the play includes Hasan Khan, Seemi Pasha, Rashid Farooqui, Shehryar Zaidi, Sabiha Hashmi, Faraz Farooqui, Hina Rizvi, Shaista Jabeen, Mehrun Nisa and Anoosha.

It is written by Samina Aijaz and Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi directed it.

