'Focus on cricket': Nawal Saeed calls out national cricketers sliding into DMs

Actor Nawal Saeed revealed that multiple cricketers of the national team slid into her Instagram DMs with complimenting messages.

In a recent outing on a private news channel, Nawal Saeed disclosed to host Momin Saqib that not from many of her co-stars or actors, but she often gets messages from national cricketers on the social site Instagram

When asked if she had taken screenshots of those messages, Saeed said that although she has not, she is convinced that those texts are still there, and are not deleted by the senders.

 

Without taking any specific names, the actor said, “I can’t wrap my head around the fact that you are representing Pakistan, these are verified accounts with the blue tick on your handles; how can you randomly send messages and compliments to a girl?”

“This is not how it should be,” she added.

She further sent out a message to those cricketers saying, “I just feel that being actors, we are entertainers, but you are representing Pakistan with Green Shirts, you shouldn’t be doing this please, it’s weird.”

“Please, focus on cricket,” she concluded.

It should be mentioned here that Saeed is among the most promising new actors in the showbiz industry. She has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit.

