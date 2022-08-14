Nawal Saeed pens heartfelt birthday wish for ‘favourite person’

Pakistan showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed shared a series of pictures on Instagram along with a heartfelt birthday wish for her favourite person – her father.

The ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, and shared a picture with her father on the feed. The following click in the two-picture gallery sees the actor from her childhood days.

“Happy birthday to my favourite person in the world, my dad ♥️,” Saeed penned in the caption of the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

She further wrote, “Thankyouuu for always perfectly demonstrating how a man should be x I’ll always be truly indebted.”

The post shared by the actor was well-received by her millions of fans on the application, a number of whom also took to the comments section to wish the father of the celebrity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

Nawal Saeed who boasts close to a million followers on her official Instagram handle is quite frequent with her postings on the social site. She often shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations.

On the work front, Nawal Saeed is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ with Shehroz Sabzwari. They play the roles of Minhal and Haider in the unconventional drama whose story dives into the lives of two lovebirds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

The play written and directed by Samina Aijaz and Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi respectively, features Hasan Khan, Seemi Pasha, Rashid Farooqui, Shehryar Zaidi, Sabiha Hashmi, Faraz Farooqui, Hina Rizvi, Shaista Jabeen, Mehrun Nisa and Anoosha in supporting roles.

Comments