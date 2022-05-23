VIRAL: Nawal Saeed drops jaws with dreamy vacation clicks

Popular showbiz actor Nawal Saeed has been enjoying a dreamy vacation in Turkey.

Nawal Saeed is currently taking some time off with a Turkey getaway as she treats her fan with inside clicks from the trip. The ‘Faryaad’ actor touched down in Istanbul last week to kickstart the vacation trip and further explored multiple cities of Turkey including Denizli, Antalya, Pamukkale, and Bodrum.

While having a gala time in the country, the showbiz celeb made sure to serve some major style goals as well.

Her quirky ‘girl-next-door’ outfits featured everything from flowy midi dresses, to comfortable pairs of jeans and sneakers, to mini backpacks and cute hair bows and hats.

The viral clicks from the actor’s Turkey trip were well received by Nawal Saeed’s Instagram followers with numerous hearts and compliments on each post.

Nawal Saeed, who is one of the most followed celebs on the photo and video sharing application with millions of followers, often takes to her feed to share snippets of her on-fleek OOTDs, mini vacays, and projects’ BTS.

