Viral: Nawal Saeed left awestruck by talented sketch artist

Awestruck by the art, actor Nawal Saeed shared her viral portraits made by talented a sketch artist on her social media.

The ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Monday, and shared a series of her sketches on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Acknowledging the immensely talented sketch artist – Javaid Butt – Saeed wrote in the caption, “Thankyou for making my heart smile! God bless sir.” To which, the drafter replied, “Thank you very much. May Allah bless you with more honor and success, you are my favorite person in art. I feel happy to sketch you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

The viral six-sketch gallery of Nawal Saeed received thousands of likes from her Instagram followers, in addition to numerous wishes for both actor and the artist in the comments section.

Have a look at what social users wrote in the comments:

stunning 🔥🔥

Amazing❤️❤️

Wow😍

A beautiful piece of art ♥️

This is the 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌superb….out class graphic…

Amazing artist!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

About the actor, Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors of the showbiz industry. Not only does she have a huge fanbase in the offline world, but the actor also enjoys great popularity online with millions of followers on her social media handles, where she frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

On the professional front, Nawal Saeed was last seen with Shehroz Sabzwari in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Dil-e-Veeran’, which went off-air last week.

Comments