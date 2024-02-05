Nawaz promises Islamabad-Murree train service after coming into power

MURREE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif promised a train service starting from Islamabad to Murree and Muzaffarabad after coming into power, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Murree today, he said the youth are standing by his party. Pakistan has always stood by the people of Indian illegally Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The former prime minister said that PML-N will rebuild Pakistan again as the PTI government did not fulfilled their promises and did nothing for Pakistan.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif pledged earlier in his Gujranwala Public gathering to eliminate poverty and unemployment in the country if he secures victory in the upcoming Feb 8 general elections.

The three-time prime minister noted that if his government had not been ousted, not a single person here would have been unemployed.

Citing Transparency International’s report, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan’s ranking on graft index improved under Nawaz Sharif-led government. “Not only corruption, the price of bread, flour and sugar were also at the lowest”, he reiterated.

Nawaz further said that the judge, who was in line to become new Chief Justice and awarded him sentence, resigned and went home. “That judge was involved in my ouster,” he added.

“Had my government remained, people would have been satisfied; they would have been able to make ends meet, unlike today,” the PML-N supremo maintained.