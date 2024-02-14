Nawaz refused PM slot but didn’t quit politics: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior organizer Maryam Nawaz said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif has refused Prime Minister (PM) slot but did not quit politics, ARY News reported.

The PML-N senior organizer said in her Tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will not only participate in politics but he will also lead the governments in centre and Punjab.

She maintained that the party supremo has made it clear that PML-N has a clear majority in his three governments however he will not be a part of the current coalition government.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz reiterated that she and Ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif are Nawaz’s soldiers and they both will work under his supervision.

وزارت عظمیٰ کا عہدہ قبول نا کرنے کا مطلب اگر یہ اخذ کیا جا رہا ہے کہ نواز شریف سیاست سے کنارہ کش ہو رہے ہیں تو اس میں کوئی سچائی نہیں۔ اگلے ۵ سال وہ نا صرف بھرپور سیاست کریں گے بلکہ وفاق و پنجاب میں اپنی حکومتوں کی سرپرستی کریں گے انشاءاللّہ۔

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 14, 2024

It is important to note here that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif nominated his younger brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif for the post of the country’s prime minister whereas Shehbaz Sharif said that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz will be the Punjab chief minister (CM) candidate after the party’s consultations.

The PML-N President said that the election process is over, and now the new parliament is about to come into existence.

“Our fight is against the challenges being faced by the country. The economic crisis is the biggest challenge,” Shehbaz Sharif added.