People of Pakistan had to bear the cost of my ouster: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that the people of Pakistan had to bear the cost of his ouster, ARY News reported.

In a video statement, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif claimed he was ousted from power for refusing a salary from his son. He said that the nation had to bear the brunt of his conviction in what he termed as fake cases.

Nawaz Sharif highlighted that NAB was directed to file three references against him, ultimately leading to his conviction. He recalled being labeled as the “Sicilian Mafia” and “Godfather”, demanding exposure of those responsible for such convictions.

Nawaz urged the people of Pakistan to voice their verdict against the fake judgments and the hardships they faced, by casting their votes on February 8, the day of election.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif, who returned to Pakistan from exile in October, was convicted by the accountability court in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, however, earlier this week he was acquitted by the IHC in the Avenfield reference and Al-Azizia references.

The accountability court had awarded a 10-year jail term with eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield case and 7-year sentence in Al-Azizia reference. He was also fined Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million.