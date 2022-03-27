Nawaz Sharif accepts PML-Q’s condition of Punjab CM slot

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has accepted the condition of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) for offering Punjab chief minister (CM) slot to get support of the government ally on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that PML-Q leadership had earlier rejected to accept the proposal of getting Punjab CM slot for only two months. Under the new deal, the position of Punjab CM will be given to PML-Q for six month.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was learnt that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had tabled the recommendation of six-month government. On the other hand, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was insisting on giving two-month chief ministership to Quaid-league.

Sources added that there is a difference between PML-N and Quaid-league regarding the announcement of the deal. PML-N wanted to make announcement of the deal after the voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan while PML-Q expressed wishes to unveil the plan before it.

Moreover, PML-Q will also be offered eight seats in the National Assembly and 20 seats in the provincial assembly. A PML-N delegation will soon meet Chaudhry brothers with a new proposal of Nawaz Sharif, sources said.

Comments