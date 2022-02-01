Nawaz Sharif advised against travelling in fresh medical report

LAHORE: A fresh medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been in London since 2019 for medical treatment, was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

According to the report, a copy of which is available with ARY News, the PML-N supremo’s physician has advised him against travelling back to the country.

“During my recent evaluation, I found Mr. Sharif under a lot of stress, if he returns to Pakistan without undergoing a definitive treatment in London, the stress of living again in a solitary confinement as well as the loss of a partner can further compromise his cardiac status before definitive treatment can be rendered,” Dr Fayaz Shawl wrote in the report.

“Giving current COVID-19 crisis in world, he should be by all means avoid traveling and / or visiting public places airports.”

The report said Nawaz Sharif has improved “somewhat on medical therapy but more so due to no being in solitary confinement.” Once the Covid crisis is over, he should proceed with his coronary angiography, and possible angioplasty or redo Coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG) if intervention is not feasible, it added.

“My opinion regarding his travel to Pakistan and its implication on his health remains the same as mentioned in may earlier medical reports,” the doctor said. “In my opinion, until he gets coronary angiography he should also stay in close proximity to the facilities he has been getting his treatment until the Covid-19.”

