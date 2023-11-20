Nawaz Sharif allowed to record statement in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday allowed former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif to record his statement in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

Ex-PM Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani are named in the reference for allegedly obtaining luxury vehicles from the treasury by paying 15 per cent of the actual price.

In 2020, former prime was declared ‘proclaimed offender’ in the Toshakhana reference by an accountability court, and his permanent arrest warrant was also issued for his continued non-appearance.

Currently, Sharif is on bail in the Toshakhana case.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir took Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others.

Pleaders of the political bigwigs of the country appeared before the court in today’s hearing.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Qazi Misbah pleaded with the court to allow his client to record his statement in the Toshakhana case.

To this, the NAB prosecutor said they need time to review the plea. “What is the problem in it to record Nawaz Sharif’s statement,” the judge asked.

Later, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo was allowed to record his statement in the case and the hearing was adjourned until November 30.