Nawaz Sharif angry over bringing lion in PML-N rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took strict notice of bringing lion to the party’s political campaign rally in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The three-time former prime minister will lead election rally in NA-130 Lahore constituency.

Taking to X, PML-N spokesperson and former federal minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Nawaz Sharif has directed to send the lion back immediately.

“The lion was immediately sent back as Nawaz Sharif directed that the lion or any other animal should not be brought to any rally,” she tweeted.

“The religion of Islam and laws related to animals have taught us to respect the rights of animals,” Maryam Aurangzeb said while quoting Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif is contesting from National Assembly Constituency 130, while Maryam Nawaz is vying for NA-119 Lahore in the upcoming general polls.

