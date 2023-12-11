Nawaz Sharif cannot handle coalition govt, claims Danesh Kumar

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Danesh Kumar on Monday hinted at a coalition government in Pakistan and added it is not in PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s nature to ‘handle’ coalition partners.

It might be Nawaz Sharif’s wish to become prime minister but no political party will be able to gain a simple majority in the general elections 2024, Danesh Kumar said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

BAP leader claimed there would be a coalition government in Pakistan after the general elections and Nawaz Sharif is not fond of ‘running’ it. “PM will be elected from a smaller province.”

Commenting on the blame game between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party, the BAP senator said, that after winning elections, both parties can come close to each other again.

Kumar claimed major political parties are aware, that whichever party, BAP leaders join, it will be able to form a government.

Responding to a question about a level playing field for PTI, Danesh Kumar said, he does not think that PTI is at the receiving end. PTI is moving in the right direction as all leaders have condemned the May 9 riots, he added.

Danesh Kumar said he is not seeing general elections on time. The current economic crisis, law and order situation and other elements show that election momentum is not gaining momentum.