Nawaz Sharif Center of Excellence for Early Childhood Education inaugurated

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated Pakistan’s first centre of excellence for early childhood education named after Nawaz Sharif.

‘The Nawaz Sharif Center of Excellence for Early Childhood Education’ (NSCoE) outfitted with vibrant classrooms, modern teaching methods, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, and an art and drawing centre, aims to provide free, high-quality education to young children, rivaling top private institutions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz rang the preschool bell for the official launch of ‘state-of-the-art’ Nawaz Sharif Center of Excellence for Early Childhood Education.

Among the first to enroll was Muhammad Yusuf, the young son of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, who became the first provincial minister to admit his child to a government-run school.

The chief minister personally toured the facility, inspecting every classroom, the art and drawing centre, the gymnasium, and the swimming pool. She issued strict instructions to trainers to ensure the children’s safety in these areas. She also reviewed the washrooms, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

Maryam Nawaz distributed gifts, sat on the classroom carpet with the students, and even sang a traffic signal song with them. Parents praised her initiative, with one noting.

She said said that there was no institution like the Early Childhood Education Centre in Pakistan, where young children receive free education.