Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam likely to visit London

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit London in the next few days, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting sources.

The former prime minister will stay in London for two to three weeks where he will undergo a medical check-up, say sources, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is likely to accompany him during his London trip.

The Sharif will meet his sons during his stay in UK.

Last year, the former prime minister returned to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile in London.

