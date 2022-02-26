‘Nawaz Sharif to decide when the no-trust motion to be tabled’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah has said that Nawaz Sharif will decide about the timing of the no-trust motion.

“Nawaz Sharif will decide, when the no-confidence motion to be tabled,” talking to media in Lahore PML-N Punjab president said.

Referring to the vote of no confidence, he expressed hope that the opposition would succeed adding that the PDM and other political parties are united to get the vote passed.

“Now the politicians are doing politics, as phone calls and signals are not being received,” PML-N leader said. “PML-N people given missed calls at the place but no response was received,” Rana Sanaullah said.

” The prime minister has signed over the summary of the dissolution of assemblies,” the PML-N leader also claimed.

