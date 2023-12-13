Nawaz Sharif demands accountability of ‘conspirators’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said he did not believe in revenge but those ‘conspiring’ against his government must be held accountable, ARY News reported.

Addressing the PML-N Parliamentary body meeting, Nawaz Sharif thanked Allah after his acquittal in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield reference.

Nawaz Sharif said cases against him were registered after the end of his government and his removal as prime minister. There was no proof of the allegations leveled against me, Sharif said. The former prime minister regretted, that he was removed as prime minister on ‘Iqama’ in Panama case in the end.

During Panama hearing words like Sicilian Mafia and Godfather were used against me, Nawaz Sharif said and asked do judges use these words?

The PML-N supremo stressed that vendetta wasn’t his goal; however, the individuals responsible for the nation’s sufferings should be held answerable.

Everyone should know who was part of the conspiracy, Nawaz said and added that they had been targeted for getting rid of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Elder Sharif said he and Maryam were incarcerated in ‘fake cases’, while his wife Kalsoom Begum died in London battling with cancer. “These wounds will never heal.”

It is worth mentioning here that Nawaz Sharif was convicted by the accountability court in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, however, recently he was acquitted in both references.