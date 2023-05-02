Nawaz Sharif demands action against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar

LONDON: The former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has demanded action against the former chief justice Saqib Nisar, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif lambasted the former chief justice Saqib Nisar saying that he has broken the law and violated the constitution. Usually, when someone breaks the law they end up in jail, he added.

He maintained that Shaukat Siddique made revelations about the ex-CJP Saqib Nisar. It is tough for him to defend himself as he had committed many injustices but the injustice he did to Pakistan is reprehensible.

The PML-N premier Nawaz Sharif said that what he has in mind about the former chief justice Saqib cannot be expressed publicly.

Read more: ALLEGED AUDIO LEAK OF FORMER CJP SAQIB NISAR, KHAWAJA TARIQ RAHEEM SURFACES

Earlier in the day, an alleged audio leak of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar and Khawaja Tariq Raheem surfaced.

In a purported audio tape of a conversation the former CJP Saqib Nisar guided PTI’s Khawaja Tariq told about the contempt court plea.

He told Khawaja Tariq Raheem to study the 2010 sou motu then he will understand the contempt court plea. In response, Khawaja Tariq Raheem said in clause 3 there is a way out.

The ex-CJP said that it is the only way out they have otherwise the case is closed. He added that after what happened in Azad Jammu Kashmir, it’s a straight case of contempt court.

