Nawaz Sharif departs for China on five-day visit

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday departed for China on a five-day private visit, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister departed for China on Chinese Airline Flight CZ-6038.

This is the first international visit of Nawaz Sharif since he came back to Pakistan in 2023 after ending four years of self-imposed exile in London.

In November 2019, a high court granted permission for the PML-N leader to travel overseas for medical reasons, following reports from his doctors indicating that he required immediate attention.

Sources told ARY News that he will undergo a medical checkup besides meaning Chinese government leaders and business personalities. He will also meet leaders of the Communist Party.