27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Nawaz Sharif departs for China on five-day visit

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday departed for China on a five-day private visit, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister departed for China on Chinese Airline Flight CZ-6038.

This is the first international visit of Nawaz Sharif since he came back to Pakistan in 2023 after ending four years of self-imposed exile in London.

In November 2019, a high court granted permission for the PML-N leader to travel overseas for medical reasons, following reports from his doctors indicating that he required immediate attention.

Sources told ARY News that he will undergo a medical checkup besides meaning Chinese government leaders and business personalities. He will also meet leaders of the Communist Party.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.