Nawaz Sharif departs for London for medical checkup

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for London on Monday, ARY News reported, citing family sources.

According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif is expected to spend around two weeks in the UK, during which he will also undergo routine medical examinations.

The development comes days after the former premier underwent a series of medical tests at Lahore’s General Hospital on September 8, according to media reports.

Read more: PML-N president Nawaz Sharif arrives in London

Earlier, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif addressed rumours about his health, reiterating that he was perfectly fine.

In an informal talk to media persons in London, Nawaz Sharif said, “My health is perfectly fine; false news was spread.”

Hailing his brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N president said that Pakistan has taken the ‘right direction’.

“Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is doing an excellent job and has put the faltering economy back on its feet,” the ex-premier added.

The PML-N president also urged everyone to play their part in Pakistan’s development.