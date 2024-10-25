Nawaz Sharif departs for London

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has left for London from Lahore Airport.

According to details, Sharif’s flight departed for London via Dubai from Lahore Airport at 9 a.m. He reached the airport from Jati Umrah, Raiwind, under strict security.

According to party sources, Nawaz Sharif will have a one-day stay in Dubai, after which he will continue his journey for London.

On October 29, Nawaz Sharif is expected to depart from London to the United States, where he will stay for four days before returning to London.

Party sources have also indicated that the former prime minister will have some important meetings during his time in London. Additionally, he is expected to undergo a medical check-up while there.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is likely to travel to London in the first week of November.