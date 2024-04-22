Nawaz Sharif expected to visit China

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit China on a five-day private tour this week, ARY News reported on Monday quoting sources.

Nawaz, on his five-day visit, will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, say sources.

During his visit, Nawaz Sharif is likely to hold meeting with business leaders and heads of different Chinese companies.

It is pertinent to mention here that this will be the first international visit of Nawaz Sharif since he came back to Pakistan in 2023 after ending four years of self-imposed exile in London.

The PML-N leader was allowed by the Lahore High Court in November 2019 to go abroad on health grounds.