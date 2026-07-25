LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled his commitment to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as 10 state-of-the-art electric buses gifted by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif have reached the region.

The electric buses received a warm welcome upon their arrival in AJK, where PML-N leaders, party workers and local residents greeted the convoy with slogans.

The fleet had departed from Islamabad a day earlier for Azad Kashmir.

The buses were adorned with banners carrying the photograph of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with a message describing them as a gift for the people of AJK.

Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had announced the provision of the electric buses during the PML-N’s first election rally in Muzaffarabad.

The commitment was fulfilled within 72 hours, with the buses now reaching Azad Kashmir for public service.