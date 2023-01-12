Nawaz Sharif, Maryam furious over CM Parvez Elahi vote of confidence

LAHORE: Following the success of CM Parvez Elahi in getting vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of PML-N got furious over provincial leadership, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif has summoned a report over the failure of the PML-N Punjab in barring Parvez Elahi from getting the house’s vote of confidence.

Party was told that at least seven Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs were in contact with the PML-N. Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab president and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in his initial report on the matter recommended the immediate return of Maryam Nawaz to Pakistan.

PML-N will suffer ‘damages’ if Maryam Nawaz does not return to Pakistan immediately, the sources said.

It may be noted that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi obtained vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the Chief Minister.

As per details, 186 members of the ruling coalition reposed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister while opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.

