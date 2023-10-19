Nawaz Sharif gets protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases until Oct 24, ARY News reported.

Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. The elder Sharif is currently in Saudi Arabia and he will leave for Pakistan via Dubai on Oct 21.

The former premier had approached the IHC, seeking court’s restraining order from arrest as he could approach the court.

The IHC announced the verdict today, restraining the authorities from arresting Sharif on his return to the country on Saturday (October 21).

Court suspends warrant in Toshakhana case

Earlier in the day, an accountability court suspended permanent warrant of former PM Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case.

The court on a petition suspended warrant against Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana reference till October 24. “The warrant will be restored if he fails to appear in court on Oct 24,” the court announced.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir announced reserved verdict.

The NAB prosecutor in the court’s hearing didn’t oppose the petition against arrest warrant of the former prime minister in Toshakhana reference in accountability court conducted by Judge Mohammad Bashir.

Convictions

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by accountability courts in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The accountability court had awarded 10 years jail term with eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case and 07 years sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

The court had also disqualified Sharif for holding public office for 10 years.