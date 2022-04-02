WATCH: Nawaz Sharif’s guard tortures youth in London

LONDON: A youth was subjected to torture by a security guard of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif when he was filming the PML-N supreme leader during his arrival at his office in London, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, a youth named Shayan was manhandled by the security guard of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, when he was filming him. In a video available with ARY News, the security guard can be seen slapping Shayan Ali.

After being informed about the incident, the London police reached the spot and started an investigation. The incident occurred at 4pm according to the London Standard Time.

The mother of Shayad Ali said her son was attacked on the behest of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar for protesting against them.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has said that the youth attacked the security guard firstly and he the retaliation was a response to him.

Back in the month of August in 2017, a boy namely Hamid Chugtai, a resident of Lala Musa was killed, when a car in the convoy of Nawaz Sharif hit him, as he was on way to Gujrat through GT road in a rally.

Nawaz Sharif who was going to his home city after disqualification as a result of a court verdict had an ambulance in his cavalcade but none of the cars in the caravan stopped to even looked at the dead kid.

