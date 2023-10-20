Nawaz Sharif homecoming: CAA allows plane to land in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday allowed a special plane carrying PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to land in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

A notification was issued by the CAA Director Transport in this regard.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hire a private jet to bring the party supremo Nawaz Sharif to the country on October 21

The PML-N leaders contacted a private aviation company to hire a private jet for Nawaz Sharif. The political party sought chartered plane service from a private company from Dubai to Islamabad.

It was also learnt that PML-N has also acquired a private company’s services to show flower petals at the party’s rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan following the return of Sharif.

It emerged that the Cessna plane would be used for showering flower petals on the PML-N’s rally venue and other parts of the city.

The CAA also issued a notification for using the private jet for showering petals on the city at 3:30 pm.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday reached Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), ahead of his much-anticipated return to Pakistan.

Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. The elder will leave for Pakistan via Dubai on Oct 21.

Nawaz will be meeting a selected group of people during his two-day stay in Dubai.