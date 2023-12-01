IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s plea against Al-Azizia conviction on Dec 7

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed plea of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference for hearing, ARY News reported.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by the accountability court in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, however, earlier this week he was acquitted by the IHC in the Avenfield reference.

The accountability court had awarded a 07-year sentence to the former prime minister in Al-Azizia reference. He was also fined Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million.

However, in 2019, his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on medical grounds. He was then permitted to fly to London on medical grounds.

A two-member bench headed by IHC CJ Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the plea of Nawaz Sharif on December 7.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif acquitted in Avenfield reference

Notices have been issued to the concerned parties for the hearing.

On November 29, Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on Nawaz’s appeal against his conviction in the case.