‘Nawaz Sharif is a better PM than Shehbaz’

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson and JUI-F senior leader, Hafiz Hamdullah Friday criticised newly formed parties of former PTI leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen and Pervez Khattak, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive talk with ARY News, Hafiz Hamdullah claimed that the newly launched parties Istekham-e-Pakistan Party and PTI Parliamentarians by Jahangir Tareen and Pervez Khattak, respectively are groups of ‘opportunists’.

The PDM spokesperson called Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif a better prime minister than his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif.

People say Shahbaz Sharif is a better administrator but Nawaz Sharif is a better prime minister than his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif, Hafiz Hamdullah said and added that is the reason why he thrice became prime minister of Pakistan.

PDM spokesperson said they are democratic people and want elections on time.

He said the informal talks for the appointment of caretaker PM with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have begun. The JUI-F leader said they will not form an electoral alliance with any party, however, seat adjustments can be made.

Hafiz Hamdullah said it was the decision of the allied parties to appoint Haji Ghulam Ali as KP’s governor but now the Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Awami National Party are opposing him.

He said reservations can be discussed in the meeting if there are any, but highlighting them in media would create chaos.