PTI Lahore protest: Security beefed up at Nawaz Sharif’s Jati Umra residence

LAHORE: Security has been beefed up at Jati Umra, the residence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore protest, ARY News reported.

As per details, the routes leading to Jati Umra from Adda Plot have been blocked with containers.

It is important to note here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to protest in Lahore today, as the Punjab government sealed Minar-e-Pakistan.

As per details, containers have been placed on all routes leading to the location, and the police have arrested over 600 PTI workers in a bid to prevent the protest from taking place.

Over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in Lahore to maintain law and order, whereas the metro bus service in Lahore have been partially suspended.

The Punjab government has also imposed Section 144 in Lahore to ban political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies and protests for six days.

The restrictions will remain in effect from Thursday, October 3 (today), to Tuesday, October 8, to maintain law and order and protect lives and property.

According to the notification, public gatherings could serve as soft targets for terrorists. The Punjab Home Department has issued the official notification for the imposition of Section 144.

The move comes ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest in Lahore today.