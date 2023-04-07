Nawaz Sharif levels serious allegations on CJP, demands resignation

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to immediately resign ‘instead of bringing more disasters’, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a Twitter message, Nawaz Sharif said that courts usually bring nations out of crises instead of pushing them into more turmoils. He added, “I don’t know what kind of authority is used by CJP to impose a minority decision on the majority decision [of the Supreme Court].”

Criticising the SC verdict in the election delay case, Sharif alleged that the CJP should immediately resign instead of bringing more disasters to the nation by backing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) agenda after disrespecting his post and the Constitution.

عدالتیں قوموں کو بحرانوں سے نکالتی نہ کہ بحرانوں میں دھکیلتی ہیں۔چیف جسٹس نے نہ جانے کونسا اختیار استعمال کر کے اکثریتی فیصلے پر اقلیتی رائے مسلط کردی۔اپنے منصب اور آئین کی توہین کرتے ہوئے PTI کے ایجنڈے کو آگے بڑھانے والا چیف جسٹس مزید تباہی کرنے کے بجائے فی الفور مستعفی ہو جائے۔ — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) April 7, 2023

Earlier, the PML-N-led federal government demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial tender his resignation.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while addressing a press conference, said that Justice Umar Ata Bandial should step down as he affected the position of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

She added that the ruling government will not accept the facilitation of a ‘constitutional violator like Imran Khan’. It has become evident that judges are taking the side of PTI chief Imran Khan.

While mentioning Justice Athar Minallah’s dissenting note, the federal minister raised objection on the SC verdict and said that Justice Athar Minallah dismissed the petition after consulting with the judges, then how come to another judgment was passed on it?

“It is not a case of the election but a matter of bench fixing,” Aurangzeb said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb raised questions that if the other judges are not accepting the judicial process, how can the public accept the verdict? She asked why the judiciary is being used to facilitate someone and why have the judges distanced themselves from this case.

