Nawaz Sharif likely to be elected PML-N president unopposed

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to be elected as the party’s president once again, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the PML-N’s general council meeting would be held in the first week of May in which a recommendation to make Nawaz Sharif the party’s president would be tabled.

Nawaz Sharif, who was heading the party until his disqualification in the Panama case in 2018, is likely to be elected as the PML-N president unopposed.

In the general council meeting, restructuring of the party from centre to the district level would also be considered. A recommendation to separate government and party positions would also be presented and discussed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister was disqualified from holding any public position after being convicted in 2018.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by the Accountability Court in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. The accountability court had awarded a 10-year jail term with an eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield case and a 7-year sentence in the Al-Azizia reference. He was also fined Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million.

The court also disqualified Sharif from holding public office for 10 years.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted him in the Avenfiel and Al-Azizia reference on November 29 and December 12 last year respectively. After the acquittals, the former prime minister also contested the General Elections 2024 and emerged victorious from NA-130 Lahore.