Nawaz Sharif likely to be next PM: Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is likely to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News programme “Off the Record”, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori said that people want former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and he will be likely the next PM of Pakistan.

He stated that COAS Asim Munir said that the economy would be stabilized and the US dollar depreciated by 20 rupees after his statement. Pakistan army is playing an important role in stabilizing the economy of the country that’s why nation looks up to armed forces in times of crisis, he added.

He said that Pakistan has all the resources but it lacks management. The poor people have already suffered from inflation now the life of middle class has become tough and everyone who has been in power during last 30 years is responsible for the prevailing economic crisis.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed country’s political and economic situation.

Shehbaz Sharif apprised his brother of welfare works, Kamran Tessori carried out in Sindh. Nawaz Sharif appreciated the Sindh Governor’s efforts, especially the free IT courses.