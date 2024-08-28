Nawaz Sharif likely to leave for London

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit London next month, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting sources.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to leave for London on September 11th, sources say.

The former prime minister will stay in London for two to three weeks where he will undergo medical check-up.

The Sharif will meet his sons during his three-week stay in UK.

Last year, the former prime minister returned to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile in London.