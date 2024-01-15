Nawaz Sharif meets economic experts ahead of elections 2024

LAHORE: Ahead of the General Elections 2024, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif held an important consultation meeting with economic experts, ARY News reported.

According to details, reforms and various proposals to resolve the country’s economic problems were discussed during the meeting – which was also attended by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting also finalised an economic plan to “save” the people from inflation and recover economy.

During the ‘consultative’ meeting, the points of increasing the growth rate, tax reforms and ending the energy crisis were decided. The matters related to reduction in electricity and gas prices were also discussed.

In the briefing, Nawaz Sharif was told that the packages based on incentives for agriculture, industry and IT development have been prepared. Subsidy for domestic electricity consumers and provision of solar energy at special discount for agriculture sector has been prioritised.

Apart from this, a strategy has also been formulated to provide employment to deserving people on an annual basis as well as to make the youth skilled.

In the meeting, the priorities of major projects for education, health and infrastructure have been decided.

Earlier it was reported that the PML-N’s manifesto would be focusing on creating jobs and improving life standards. The party has focused over health, education, economy, livestock, agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

The PML-N in its manifesto has given special attention to the education sector, party sources said.

Party sources said that the PML-N government will emphasize over promotion of the public private partnership and Danish School System.

The PML-N has planned to enhance higher education from existing 13 percent to 30 percent, sources said.