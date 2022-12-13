Yousuf Abbas pleas court against auction of Nawaz Sharif’s property

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yousuf Abbas, on Tuesday, filed a petition in an accountability court and pleaded against the auction of PML-N supremo’s properties, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yusuf Abbas has filed petitions in the accountability court against the auction of the former PM’s property.

He appealed that “Under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance 2022, the case does not fall under the jurisdiction of the accountability court.”

The accountability court has summoned arguments from the lawyers on the pleas on December 24.

The petitioner pleaded, “All the other accused in the land allotment reference have been acquitted, hence Nawaz Sharif should deserve an acquaintance, meanwhile, the court should withdraw the order to auction the properties of Nawaz and restore all the frozen assets.”

It may be recalled that NAB’s decision to auction the PML-N supreme leader’s assets came after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference.

