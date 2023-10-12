Nawaz Sharif not returning to Pakistan under deal, says PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday dismissed the impression that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was returning to Pakistan under any deal with the interim government.

“The caretaker government has no soft corner for PML-N or any other political party…How can a caretaker government strike such a deal,” he said in an interview with private news channel.

Kakar pointed out that Nawaz Sharif left the country as per the court decision “under the nose of Imran Khan’s government, and not the caretaker setup”.

However, he said that if Nawaz Sharif returns and takes part in politics, he will have to face some legal obstacles. “The answers to these legal questions lie in legal remedies,” he said.

Kakar said any leader be it Imran Khan, Asif Ali Zardari, or Nawaz Sharif, everyone would have to seek their legal remedy as per their case scenario.

On general polls, he said necessary security and administrative arrangements were in place.

On the expulsion of Afghan refugees, the prime minister said the action was being taken only against unregistered foreign nationals and over one million illegal aliens.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former premier has reached Saudi Arabia for Umrah, after which he will reside in Dubai for three days and then fly to Pakistan in a chartered plane on October 21. The PML-N will address a gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan, where he will chalk out his agenda ahead of the next elections.