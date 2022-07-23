Nawaz Sharif orders restructuring of PML-N after Punjab defeat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has directed strengthen the organisational structure of the party in the wake of the party’s dismal performance during Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

The former prime minister issued these directives during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also a party head. The PML-N supremo also held a detailed conversation with PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and other senior party leaders.

Matters pertaining to the overall political situation, Punjab CM election and other issues came under discussion, say sources.

A well-placed source in the PML-N told that the PML-N leadership decided that Maryam Nawaz would be given responsibilities to make the party more active in Punjab as general elections can be held anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with PDM head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Nawaz ‘annoyed’ over current political situation

Following the chief minister (CM) election in Punjab, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has expressed displeasure over the current political situation in the country.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif believes PML-N was suffering due to its allied parties and some party leaders. The former premier will once again hold talks with allied parties in case of a change of the government in Punjab, sources added.

Hamza becomes CM Punjab, again

A day earlier, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab as Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected the PML-Q’s votes in light of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shehbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

Comments