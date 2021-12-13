Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan next year: spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair, who is also a spokesperson of Nawaz Sharif, said on Monday that party supremo Sharif will return to Pakistan in 2022, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively with ARY News, former Sindh governor Zubair Umar said that the former prime minister will return to country any time in 2022. He also claimed that all cases against Nawaz Sharif would be disposed of by next year.

“All forged cases against former prime minister Sharif would be disposed of next year and the latter will return country anytime in 2022,” he maintained.

Speaking about the opposition alliance, the PML-N leader was of the view that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had failed to give a tough time to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after PPP announced to quit alliance.

“There is no role of opposition in weakening the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),” Zubair said, adding that PDM had given tough time to incumbent government at the time formation of alliance but has weakened since PPP left out.

