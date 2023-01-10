Nawaz Sharif, Pervaiz Musharraf were removed via ‘soft coup’: Mushahid

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Tuesday claimed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Pervaiz Musharraf were removed through a ‘soft coup’, ARY News reported.

There are two ways used in Pakistan to remove governments. “One is ‘military coup’ which took place in the country four times, while ‘soft coup’ is another thing which does not have tanks,” Chairman Senate Defence Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Commenting on the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, the PML-N senator said he should understand no ‘individual’ but the ‘institution’ is important.

He said the decision to hold talks with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was a joint decision of the country’s political and military leadership. Some issues should not be politicized, he said and added all political parties were present in the Parliament House briefing in July 2022 on the talks with the TTP.

He regretted that strategic policy is not clear on how to fight increasing terrorism in the country.

Replying to a question, Mushahid Hussain Syed said Pakistan made a ‘mistake’ by advocating for the Afghan government after the Taliban takeover. Stop thinking that ‘our people’ are ruling Kabul, he added.

He urged the government to move with full force against terrorism.

