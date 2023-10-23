Nawaz Sharif’s plea for revival of appeals filed in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s application for restoration of his appeals against sentences in NAB references, filed in high court on Monday, ARY News reported on Monday.

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz filed the plea for revival of his appeals against sentences in Avenfield and Al-Azizia accountability references in Islamabad High Court today.

The plea seeks the court restoration of appeals and deciding the matter after hearing arguments of lawyers.

A bench of the high court, comprised of Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, had dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in June 2021 after his prolonged stay in London and failure to appear before the court.

“I haven’t fully recovered from illness and decided to return back home seeing worst economic conditions in the country,” former PM said in his plea.

“He didn’t take unlawful benefit of his bail. He was on bail in all cases and went abroad with permission of the concerned court,” petition read.

“His absence from court was not deliberately or due to malicious intention. He failed to appear in court due to medical condition. His treatment was delayed owing to Covid epidemic,” according to the plea.

The IHC on Thursday granted protective bail to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases until Oct 24.

Earlier, an accountability court had suspended permanent warrant of Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case.

The accountability court had awarded 10 years jail term with eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case and 07 years sentence in Al-Azizia accountability reference.

The court had also disqualified Sharif for holding public office for 10 years.

Two separate applications have been filed for restoration of appeals against sentences in Avenfield and Al-Azizia accountability references.