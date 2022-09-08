Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif pleading for another NRO from London

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, in his speech in Multan public gathering, said that Nawaz Sharif asking for a second NRO from London, so that he could return to the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the participants of the gathering in Multan the PTI Chief said that his workers and team member receive threatening calls asking them to leave PTI and join some other party. Media representatives, anchors and journalists are threatened so that they stop supporting us, he added.

The PTI Chief added that no one can be a big person until they break the barrier of fear.

Imran added that they have to fight for real independence of the county, and eliminate corrupt elements such as Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif who have been looting the country for 30 years. We wanted to import subsidized oil from Russian to provide our people with relief but they do not have the guts to do so, he added.

The PTI head that the country’s economy is crumbling, they have taken record loans in just four months. They collected record taxes, facilitated farmers, and launched schemes like Health card despite being in the IMF program, he added.

The former Premier that Nawaz Sharif is asking for another NRO from London, so that he can return to the country. No country can develop until the law is not applied equally, he added.

The PTI Chief added that they would facilitate overseas Pakistanis when he comes into power. Overseas Pakistanis would be helped in investing in the country, he added.

Imran Khan said that he can talk to anyone but not these robbers. They are trying to technically knock him out, he added. The nation has risen and will not accept these two corrupt parties against, he added.

Also Read: Imran Khan to be indicted in contempt case on Sept 22

He added that they lost the Punjab by-polls despite rigging. They have postponed the by-polls because they are certain that they would have lost 0-9 to us.

Comments