Nawaz Sharif resolves party ticket row among heavyweights

LAHORE: The leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday resolved the differences between party leaders, Sheikh Rohale Asghar and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq over the NA-121 ticket, ARY News reported.

Sources indicated that a significant meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Sheikh Rohale Asghar, was attended by key figures of PML-N leaders including Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique, and Salman Rafique.

During the Meeting, Nawaz Sharif successfully addressed the internal conflicts among party leaders, fostering unity and resolving the differences between the leaders.

Sources close to the development revealed that the former railway minister Saad Rafique played a crucial role in resolving the dispute between Rohail Asghar and Ayaz Sadiq.

It is pertinent to mention here that tensions flared between the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leadership as the party’s Parliamentary Board found itself at the center of a contentious debate over the coveted ticket for NA-121.

During a meeting Sheikh Rohale Asghar, a key party figure, declared his intention to contest the election from his native constituency, NA-121, revealing that his ancestors had a longstanding tradition of contesting elections from this very constituency.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, however, presented a counter-narrative, revealing that a significant portion, approximately 56 percent, of his old constituency had been incorporated into NA-121.

Sadiq expressed his commitment to party discipline, emphasizing that he would respect any decision made by the party senior leadership regarding ticket distribution.