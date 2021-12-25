‘Ground for Nawaz Sharif’s return made over likely expulsion from London’ ‎

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Saturday claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against his visa rejection is likely to be turned down and therefore the PML-N is making ground for his return, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Shahbaz Gill said that an application for a visa extension of Nawaz Sharif has already been rejected and they know that an appeal against it will also be rejected and the PML-N leader would be expelled.

غیر ضروری اعلان:برطانیہ میں نواز شریف کے ویزہ کی توسیع رجیکٹ ہو چکی ہے-اس وقت اپیل میں ہیں لیکن انہیں پتہ ہے ویزہ رجیکٹ کر کے بے دخل کیا جائے گا۔اس لئے نواز شریف کے بے دخل ہونے کو ان کا واپس آنے کا سیاسی فیصلہ بنا کر پیش کیا جا رہا ہے- بزدل کبھی بہادر نہیں ہوتے

اعلان ابھی جاری ہے



“Expulsion of Nawaz Sharif from London is being made up as a decision from him to return to Pakistan,” he said and added that cowards could never be courageous.

He further said that initially some people were prepared to launch a narrative regarding a revolutionary Nawaz Sharif and now the same people are being hired to build a narrative regarding deal with establishment and culmination of the revolutionary path.

پہلے کچھ لوگوں کو استعمال کیا انقلابی نواز شریف اور نواز شریف نے کفن باندھ لیا ہےکا بیانیہ بنانے کے لیے

اب استعمال کر رہے انقلاب کی معطلی اور اسی اسٹیبلشمنٹ سے “ڈیل” کا بیانیہ بنانے کے لیے

برطانیہ سے دھکا پڑنے کا قوی امکان ہے اس کی گروانڈ بنائی جا رہی ہے

بذریعہ رینٹ اے۔۔۔۔



“A push from Britain is likely and therefore a ground is being made via rented people in this regard,” he said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also commented on it saying that those waiting to secure a deal for returning to the country will always be political dwarfs, however, this time no one is offering them a deal.

جو لوگ وطن واپسی کیلئے ڈیلوں کا انتظار کریں وہ سیاست میں ہمیشہ بونے ہی رہیں گے، نون لیگ والے بوٹ پالش کا سامان لے کر کھڑے ہیں صرف کوئ بوٹ آگے نہیں کر رہا ۔۔۔ آپ پاکستان کا تاریک دور ہیں ہواؤں کا رخ اب آپ کا نہیں ، روشنی ہو جائے تو تاریکی ختم ہو جاتی ہے اور پاکستان میں یہ ہی ہوا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 25, 2021

