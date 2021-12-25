Sunday, December 26, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

‘Ground for Nawaz Sharif’s return made over likely expulsion from London’ ‎

test

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Saturday claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against his visa rejection is likely to be turned down and therefore the PML-N is making ground for his return, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Shahbaz Gill said that an application for a visa extension of Nawaz Sharif has already been rejected and they know that an appeal against it will also be rejected and the PML-N leader would be expelled.


“Expulsion of Nawaz Sharif from London is being made up as a decision from him to return to Pakistan,” he said and added that cowards could never be courageous.

He further said that initially some people were prepared to launch a narrative regarding a revolutionary Nawaz Sharif and now the same people are being hired to build a narrative regarding deal with establishment and culmination of the revolutionary path.


“A push from Britain is likely and therefore a ground is being made via rented people in this regard,” he said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also commented on it saying that those waiting to secure a deal for returning to the country will always be political dwarfs, however, this time no one is offering them a deal.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.